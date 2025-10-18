Gauhati University students block NH demanding justice for Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A massive demonstration by Gauhati University (GU) students brought traffic to a standstill at Jalukbari as protesters blocked the National Highway on Thursday night, demanding justice for Assam’s beloved singer, Zubeen Garg, whose death continues to raise questions.

The protest, which saw participation from hundreds of students, echoed with emotional slogans such as “We Want Justice” and “Joi Zubeen Da.” Students voiced anger over what they termed as “irregularities” and “unacceptable delays” in the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the singer’s death.

A large contingent of police personnel was deployed to control the crowd and maintain order. The protest remained largely peaceful but led to heavy traffic congestion in the Jalukbari area late into the night.

“It has been so many days since our Zubeen Da passed away, yet the SIT report has not been made public,” said one of the protesting students. “Every corner of Assam is demanding justice. Don’t try to silence us. This demonstration will continue until a proper investigation is conducted. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma just posting on Facebook won’t help—the SIT’s slow progress is unacceptable.”

Another student added, “It is very sad that we have to launch the campaign #JusticeForZubeen. Our demand is simple—the investigation must be transparent and swift. Even Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has had to appeal for justice, which shows how deeply this issue has affected everyone.”

Also Read: BJP to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg statewide