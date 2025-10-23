Guwahati: Gunfire in Downtown area amid Diwali celebrations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Tension gripped Guwahati’s downtown area on October 21 after gunfire broke out amid Diwali celebrations. The incident took place around 11 pm at House No. 4, Mathura Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police.

According to initial reports, shots were fired at the residence of Tongko Borah, with the bullets striking the adjoining caretaker’s quarters occupied by Musa Ali. One of the bullets reportedly pierced through the structure and lodged itself inside a wardrobe. The firing appeared to have originated from an elevated position, though the exact source remained unclear. Dispur Police reached the spot on October 22 after the incident, cordoning off the area and initiating a detailed investigation.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

