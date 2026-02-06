Guwahati: Gyanashree Bora back to Raijor Dal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Former Goalpara College assistant professor Dr Gyanashree Bora formally staged a “homecoming” on Thursday as she rejoined the Raijor Dal, pledging to pursue a politics rooted in unity and compassion, in opposition to what she described as growing hatred and divisive narratives in the state.

Dr Bora, who recently resigned from her position in the Department of Chemistry at Goalpara College, took party membership in the presence of Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi at a programme in Guwahati.

“When I look at the present political environment of the state, it frightens me. This atmosphere is dangerous for the younger generation. It must change,” she said.

