Guwahati: Hatigaon Police arrest accused on non-bailable warrant

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon Police executed a non-bailable warrant issued by the court of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (S)-II, Kamrup Metro, in connection with a pending case registered as PRC No. 1326/2021. Police said the warrant was carried out against Sahidul Islam, a resident of Notbama in the Hatigaon area, following due legal procedure.

After the execution, the warrant was formally forwarded to the concerned court for further necessary action, officials added.

