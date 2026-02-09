Police execute court-issued non-bailable warrant, arrest accused

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police executed a non-bailable warrant (NBW) of arrest against Abdish Singh, 53, a resident of Natun Bazar, as part of a court-directed operation. Police said the warrant had been issued by the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Tezpur, in connection with a case registered as GR/3327/2016. Acting on the order, the police team traced and apprehended the accused from his locality. The arrested person was being produced before the appropriate court as per established legal procedure, police added.

