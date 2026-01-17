Guwahati: Hatigaon Police Arrest Car Theft ‘Mastermind’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon Police have arrested a man accused of masterminding a car theft racket, following a complaint lodged regarding a rented vehicle that was never returned. According to police, an FIR was filed on January 1 by Mantu Goswami, a resident of Nazira, stating that he had rented out his car but failed to recover it. Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation that led them to Rupjyoti Das of Bhetapara, who originally hails from Kamalpur. During the inquiry, police found that Das had taken the vehicle on rent from Goswami and allegedly used a similar modus operandi with several other car owners. Das reportedly introduced himself as a manager working at HDFC Bank, claiming that the vehicles were required for official banking purposes. However, police allege that instead of using the cars for legitimate work, he sold them to third parties. To facilitate the sales, Das allegedly misrepresented the vehicles as repossessed cars. He had allegedly sold nearly 80 vehicles using this method. So far, police have recovered 12 vehicles linked to the case—eight from Arunachal Pradesh and four from Assam. Efforts are on to trace and recover the remaining vehicles. Police have taken Rupjyoti Das into custody and further investigation is underway. Authorities suspect the involvement of one or more accomplices in the racket, though no additional arrests have been made so far.

