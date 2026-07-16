Guwahati: Hatigaon Police Nab Duo Over LPG Cylinder Theft, Receiver of Stolen Goods Held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon Police arrested two persons in connection with the theft of LPG cylinders from Jyoti Path in the Hatigaon area and recovered four stolen cylinders during the operation. Police apprehended Samsuddin Ahmed (44), a resident of Singimari, for his alleged involvement in the theft. During the investigation, officers also arrested Rajkumar Shah (44) of Bikash Nagar, who was accused of receiving the stolen property. The police recovered four stolen LPG cylinders from Shah’s possession. Legal proceedings have been initiated against both the accused, and further investigation is underway.

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