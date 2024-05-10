Guwahati: Health Camp To Celebrate International Nurses Week Held At Santaneer In Khanapara

GUWAHATI: In a noble cause, a free health awareness and basic health check-up camp was organized by the Nursing team of Apollo Hospitals, Guwahati in collaboration with Santaneer, a non-profit initiative of prominent citizens.
This philanthropic gesture was held at Santaneer, a home for the Elderly, located at 8th Mile, Amerigog, Khanapara, Guwahati on the 9th of May, 2024 on the occasion of International Nurses Week, 2024.
This noble initiative aimed to promote health awareness among the community, particularly the elderly ones, and also to foster a sense of basic health assessment and screening in order to evaluate the health status and detect silent diseases like Diabetes and Hypertension.
Mrs. Pinaki Bayan, the Chief Nursing Officer of Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, led the nursing team that made this initiative possible with the assistance of Santaneer.
During the camp, comprehensive sessions, which were interactive and informative in nature, were conducted on various health topics, ranging from the proper method of hand washing and nutritional basics to steps for preventing some commonly encountered infections especially Genito urinary infections and knowledge so as to maintain overall well-being.
A thorough health assessment and health counselling was provided to the residents of Santaneer and those from the neighbouring villages.
Specific problems of the attendees were addressed and personalized advice was given as per individual needs.
This health-related camp proved to be beneficial for all the residents and many people from the adjoining villages as they gained valuable insights into the ways to lead a healthy life and prevent the occurrence of diseases.
This collaborate effort also demonstrated the iron-clad commitment of Santaneer towards the well-being of elderly citizens.
Meanwhile, the nursing team and the volunteers showed their strong dedication and determination to promote health awareness and vowed to continue such commendable initiatives in the future. A spirit of community service and compassion was exemplified in this applaudable cause.