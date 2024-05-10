Guwahati: Health Camp To Celebrate International Nurses Week Held At Santaneer In Khanapara

GUWAHATI: In a noble cause, a free health awareness and basic health check-up camp was organized by the Nursing team of Apollo Hospitals, Guwahati in collaboration with Santaneer, a non-profit initiative of prominent citizens.

This philanthropic gesture was held at Santaneer, a home for the Elderly, located at 8th Mile, Amerigog, Khanapara, Guwahati on the 9th of May, 2024 on the occasion of International Nurses Week, 2024.

This noble initiative aimed to promote health awareness among the community, particularly the elderly ones, and also to foster a sense of basic health assessment and screening in order to evaluate the health status and detect silent diseases like Diabetes and Hypertension.