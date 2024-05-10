Assam: Youth Climate & Conservation Fellowship Programme Cohort 3.0 Concludes Successfully In Balipara

BALIPARA: In a push towards raising environmental awareness, the third edition of the Youth Climate & Conservation Fellowship Programme (YCCFP) Cohort 3.0 which commenced on April 16 was concluded successfully on April 20.

This successful programme marked another significant milestone in the pursuit towards grooming environmentally conscious leaders of tomorrow.

This programme was held in the serene surroundings of Chengelimari, Garogaon, Balipara, Assam and it witnessed the active participation of as many as thirty enthusiastic students from various schools, the likes of which include DPS Raipur, DPS South Bangalore, Gokuldham High School and Yashodham High School & Junior College from Mumbai.

These talented prodigies were accompanied by dedicated teachers and mentors to support them.