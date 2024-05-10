Assam: Youth Climate & Conservation Fellowship Programme Cohort 3.0 Concludes Successfully In Balipara

BALIPARA: In a push towards raising environmental awareness, the third edition of the Youth Climate & Conservation Fellowship Programme (YCCFP) Cohort 3.0 which commenced on April 16 was concluded successfully on April 20.
This successful programme marked another significant milestone in the pursuit towards grooming environmentally conscious leaders of tomorrow.
This programme was held in the serene surroundings of Chengelimari, Garogaon, Balipara, Assam and it witnessed the active participation of as many as thirty enthusiastic students from various schools, the likes of which include DPS Raipur, DPS South Bangalore, Gokuldham High School and Yashodham High School & Junior College from Mumbai.
These talented prodigies were accompanied by dedicated teachers and mentors to support them.
This meaningful programme was made possible due to the visionary leadership of Dr. Biswajit De, Founder President of Wildroots-India and with the support of IUCN Commission on Education & Communication (CEC), in collaboration with Assam Investment Advisory Society (AIAS) as the Experiential Partner.
The purpose of the YCCFP Cohort 3.0 is to cultivate a deeper connection with nature and stimulate a sense of environmental stewardship among the youth.
The Cohort 3.0 drew its source of inspiration from IUCN'S global initiative #NatureForAll and it was meticulously designed with the aim of providing the participants with immersive Conservation Educational Modules, Nature-based Design & a conducive environment for a plethora of learning experiences.
Mr. Sean Southey, Chair of the IUCN CEC, kicked-off this programme by delivering an inspiring message and Mr. Nitu Kumar Kalita, Executive Operating Officer of AIAS, also encouraged participants by his wise words.
Participants were involved in a series of workshops, fun activities, and community engagement initiatives throughout the course of this four-day program.
Interactive sessions on Climate Policies, Sustainable Development, and Nature Conservation led by Dr. De and Mr. Gautam Gupta, (an expert in Aquatic Ecosystem & Conservation) and hands-on workshops on natural dye and soap making conducted by local community leaders were among the highlights of this programme.
The culturally immersive experience got a further boost by ethnic ramp walks and captivating traditional & folk dance performances, offering participants a glimpse into the rich traditions of North East India.
Moreover, participants had the opportunity to support the craft of local artisans through the sale of locally crafted handicrafts felicitated by local NGO, Mahila Shakti Kendra (MASK).
The engagement with Forest Fringe School Students (an initiative by the Assam Investment Advisory Society (AIAS) and supported by MASK which facilitated mutual understanding and collaboration between participants from the Urban Schools and the Rural Local Community happened to be one of the defining moments of the program.
In addition to these, activities such as bird-watching sessions and botanic trails provided a cohesive platform for participants to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Garogaon, Balipara, Assam, while fostering an appreciation for biodiversity.
Meanwhile, Dr. De expressed his gratitude to all partners, mentors, teachers, and participants for their unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and youth empowerment.
He also stressed upon the significance of fostering a deeper connection with nature and empowering youth through collaborative connection, to motivate them to become 'Agents of Change' in their communities.