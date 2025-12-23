Guwahati: Heart attack awareness workshop for jawans held at Sonapur

GUWAHATI: The First Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organized a workshop on heart attack awareness and survival at Sonapur on Monday, in view of the rising cases of heart disease.

The workshop, conducted by Assistant Commandant (Medical) Dr Th. Nirjanta Devi, focused on the detection, prevention and immediate treatment of heart attacks. She emphasized the importance of recognizing early symptoms and administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation during emergencies. Medical experts highlighted that delays in reaching hospitals remain a major cause of heart-related deaths and noted that symptoms may include sweating, jaw pain and breathlessness in addition to chest pain.

The session also stressed stress management, a balanced diet and regular exercise. Dr Devi said timely detection and treatment within the first 60 minutes, known as the golden hour, could significantly improve survival chances, stated a press release.

