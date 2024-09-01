Guwahati: Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods, Several Areas Submerged

GUWAHATI: Incessant rainfall on Sunday morning triggered flash floods across the city of Guwahati. The floodwaters wreaked havoc as several areas undergoing construction were submerged due to it.

Localities such as Ganeshguri, Six Mile, Rajgarh, Chandmari, Zoo Road, Hatigaon, and Beltola are among the areas bearing the brunt of waterlogging.

Residents are now forced to avoid the waterlogged roads and instead use the hilly routes to reach their destinations.

Though many people have not stepped out of their house due to the weekend, emergency services and essential workers are likely to encounter significant challenges throughout the day.