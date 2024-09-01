Guwahati: Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods, Several Areas Submerged

GUWAHATI: Incessant rainfall on Sunday morning triggered flash floods across the city of Guwahati. The floodwaters wreaked havoc as several areas undergoing construction were submerged due to it.
Localities such as Ganeshguri, Six Mile, Rajgarh, Chandmari, Zoo Road, Hatigaon, and Beltola are among the areas bearing the brunt of waterlogging.
Residents are now forced to avoid the waterlogged roads and instead use the hilly routes to reach their destinations.
Though many people have not stepped out of their house due to the weekend, emergency services and essential workers are likely to encounter significant challenges throughout the day.
Several people have resorted to social media platforms to share the inconvenience faced by them, with some holding the concerned authorities accountable for the devastating floods that have brought Guwahati to a standstill.
Daily activities have been disrupted as denizens are stuck due to the deluge.
A yellow alert had been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. The IMD had warned that the Dispur and Sonapur circles could witness localized flooding and waterlogging from August 31 to September 1, 2024.
The alert had also raised concerns about the possibility of potential traffic disruptions and occasional visibility reductions.
The IMD further cautioned that the continuing rainfall could inflict serious damages to vulnerable structures, as a result of which, residents have been urged to avoid waterlogged and landslide-prone areas for their safety.
Meanwhile, distressed residents continue to raise concerns regarding the persistent problem of urban flooding in Guwahati.
Environmental experts point to rapid urbanization without corresponding upgrades to the city's drainage infrastructure as the cause of artificial flooding.
They stress the need for a comprehensive urban planning strategy that includes effective water management systems to prevent such occurrences in the future.
