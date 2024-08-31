Assam: BJP Hits Back at Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Chinese Yogi’ Jab Amid Assam Namaz Break Controversy

GUWAHATI: The BJP took strong objection to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's comment dubbing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the "Chinese version of Yogi Adityanath." The barb came in response to the recent Assam assembly decision to scrape the two-hour break for the Muslim lawmakers to offer namaz, that has triggered a fresh wave of controversy.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla didn't mince words as he tore into Tejashwi Yadav, asking what was the rhyme and reason behind the jibe. "Tejashwi Yadav called the Assam Chief Minister a 'Chinese version' simply because he was born in Assam. Has Sam Pitroda's spirit entered Tejashwi Yadav? It is characteristic of the INDI alliance to show disrespect to the Constitution and insult individuals," Poonawalla said, indicating that Yadav's comment was not only in poor taste but also divisive.

Poonawalla then pointed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, aimed at fostering unity across the country, and asked whether that was a sham in light of Yadav's statement. "Rahul Gandhi had started his Bharat Jodo Yatra Part 2 from the Northeast itself. Is this statement by Tejashwi meant to unite India? Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi must explain when will they snap ties with the RJD over such remarks," he added now, hinting that the alliance of Congress with RJD may weaken the message of unity by the Grand Old Party.

The controversy began after the Assam assembly passed a resolution on Friday to scrap a two-hour break in the House business, which was earlier being allowed to Muslim legislators to go for Jumma prayers. The move to delete the provision was brought before the assembly's Rules Committee, headed by the Speaker himself, and got unanimous consensus of the members, including the Muslim MLAs.

Defending the decision, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma referred to the broad consensus among the legislators. "There are 25 Muslim MLAs in the House, but no one objected when the Speaker made the announcement," he said. Continuing, he gravely criticized the backlash from outside Assam and said the legislators within the state, regardless of religion, were committed to the development of the country rather than following divisive practices.