Guwahati: Heavy rains trigger waterlogging in city; GMC deploys pumps for relief

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Normal life in several parts of Guwahati was severely disrupted after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging across roads, residential areas, and market spaces. Commuters were stranded in long traffic jams, while residents in low-lying localities faced stagnant water entering homes and shops, sparking health and sanitation concerns.

To mitigate the situation, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) deployed three high-capacity pumps at Balibaat, Rukminigaon, for dewatering operations. Officials said the measure was taken as immediate relief, with long-term drainage solutions under consideration.

GMC Joint Commissioner Mrinal Borah, along with Executive Engineer Hiranya Hazarika and the engineering team, inspected Panjabari, one of the worst-affected areas, to assess inundation and plan both urgent and sustainable corrective measures.

Despite the civic body’s interventions, residents voiced frustration over the recurring problem. Shopkeepers reported heavy losses due to floodwaters entering establishments, while office-goers and schoolchildren endured prolonged travel delays.

The GMC appealed for public cooperation and reiterated its commitment to strengthening urban drainage systems to counter the city’s recurring monsoon woes.

