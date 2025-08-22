Guwahati: Heroin seized, two individuals apprehended

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In two separate anti-narcotics operations, teams from Guwahati Police apprehended two individuals and seized heroin from their possession.

A team from Panbazar Police Station, acting on specific input, conducted an operation at 2 No. Railway Gate, Lakhotkia, and apprehended Ranjit Das (35). The police recovered 29 vials of heroin weighing approximately 38.78 grams, along with Rs 70 in cash from his possession. In another operation, a team from Paltan Bazar Police Station apprehended Hasina Begum (27) at Janata Point while she was allegedly selling illegal narcotics. The police seized six vials of heroin (around 9 grams) concealed inside a cigarette packet.

