Guwahati: High-cost bio-toilets lie defunct across city

GUWAHATI: Several bio-toilets installed at prime locations across the city at substantial public expense are reportedly lying locked, damaged or non-functional, prompting serious concerns over utilization of funds and maintenance accountability.

The units were installed by Guwahati Smart City Limited and later handed over to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation for operation and maintenance. Each bio-toilet reportedly cost over Rs 30-31 lakh.

Bio-toilets function as mechanized decomposition systems that treat human waste inside a digester tank using high-grade aerobic or anaerobic bacteria, converting excreta into methane gas, carbon dioxide and water. The technology is designed to be eco-friendly and suitable for urban public spaces.

These units were installed at several prominent public locations, including Judges' Field, Sonaram Field, Mahabir Udyan, Nabagraha Temple, Nehru Stadium, Food Villa, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and the GMDA office. However, sources indicated that the present condition of many of these facilities remains far from satisfactory.

Officials and sources within the civic body stated that a number of the bio-toilets became non-functional due to theft of machinery and power connections. Police complaints were reportedly lodged, but no major recovery has been reported so far. Other factors cited include inadequate maintenance, technical glitches soon after installation and the absence of regular monitoring.

While a few units are occasionally opened during large public gatherings, most remain inaccessible for daily use, compelling commuters and visitors to depend on other limited public sanitation facilities.

According to a city source, Guwahati currently has nearly 100 public toilets, including pay-and-use facilities and those located at fuel stations. Toilets installed by voluntary organizations in collaboration with the GMC are reportedly functioning better. However, the bio-toilets, despite the high investment involved, continue to remain largely defunct.

