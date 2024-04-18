Guwahati: High Court Rules Naba Kumar Sarania Ineligible for Kokrajhar LS Seat

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati High Court has recently declared Naba Kumar Sarania ineligible to contest from Kokrajhar constituency in Assam. The decision stemming from a dispute over Sarania's tribal identity card poses a serious blow to his political ambitions in the district.



The incumbent legislator, Naba Kumar Sarania, who represents Kokrajhar, has been facing mounting legal challenges over the authenticity of his formal caste certificate. The Supreme Court ruling says Sarnia is not an ST at all, raising questions about her eligibility to continue in office.



A prominent figure in Assam politics, Sarnia worked as an independent and later joined the Gana Suraksha Party in 2014. However, a recent court judgment has put his MP tenure under scrutiny , casting doubt on the validity of his electoral mandate.



The dispute over Sarania’s and his tribal ethnicity certificate has been characterized by bitter legal battles and political turmoil. The court’s decision marks a pivotal moment in this ongoing saga, and could change the politics of Kokrajhar.



The decision triggered reactions from various quarters, with Sarnia herself accusing the Assam government of conspiring to sabotage her political career in the region. Speaking earlier to reporters, Sarania reiterated his claim, expressing belief that it was a deliberate attempt to impede his voting rights. The outcome of the Supreme Court judgment is likely to have a major impact on Assam politics, determining Sarania’s future representation and development in Kokrajhar. As the legal battle rages on, stakeholders await further developments that could once again alter electoral dynamics in this important district.