ASSAM: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held in Assam few of the unidentified miscreants vandalized the election campaign office of the Baghjap Mandal Congress in Jagiroad. The incident on Wednesday night saw the destruction of flags and posters, including the function of Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi.



According to the media reports, the miscreants had initially targeted the campaign office and destroyed banners and posters vital to the party’s election efforts. The act of sabotage triggered a strong reaction from party workers, who pointed fingers at the opposition and accused them of a deliberate attempt to undermine the electoral rights of the Senate.



This act of vandalism by Baghjap Mandal Congress office in Jagiroad, the state of Assam has relatively raised grave concerns over the political situation ahead of the crucial election day. The campaign materials just a day before the polls indicates an estimated attempt to sabotage the Congress campaign in the state of Assam.



However the party members also condemned the incident, calling it an act of terrorism for those who feared the Congress might win the upcoming elections. The vandalism of campaign properties including a banner in support of Pradyut Bordoloi highlights the fierceness of political competition in the state.



As tensions started to arise ahead of polling day, the local authorities have been urged to investigate the matter immediately and ensure the safety of election-related facilities. The Congress leaders have vowed to continue their campaign unhindered by violent acts of vandalism, stressing their commitment to the democratic process and the right toconduct a free and fair election process.

With just a few hours left for voters to cast their ballots, the vandalisation incident in Jagiroad is a stark reminder of the challenges and problems that often accompany the elections. Authorities are expected to take immediate action to identify and arrest the suspects in the attack on the Baghzap provincial Congress election campaign office.