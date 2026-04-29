Guwahati Hit-and-Run: 52-Year-Old Woman Killed Near B. Borooah College in Ulubari, Police Probe Underway

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 52-year-old woman died after a two-wheeler struck her and a car subsequently ran over her in a tragic incident at Ulubari on Monday evening. The accident occurred near B. Borooah College when the woman, identified as Sita Devi, was crossing the road. A speeding motorcycle hit her first, causing her to fall, following which a car coming from behind ran over her, leaving her critically injured. Local residents rushed the victim to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she later succumbed to her injuries. The incident took place at around 6.30 pm. Eyewitnesses stated that both vehicles involved fled the scene immediately after the collision. CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity reportedly captured the sequence of events. Personnel from Paltan Bazaar traffic police reached the spot, collected CCTV footage and initiated an investigation to identify those responsible.

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