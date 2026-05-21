Guwahati Hit-and-Run: Pedestrian Killed by Speeding Truck Near Zoo Road Nursery, Driver Absconding

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man lost his life in an alleged hit-and-run incident after a truck hit him near the Zoo Road Nursery area of Guwahati late on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the victim sustained critical injuries after being hit by a speeding truck and was immediately shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. However, doctors later declared him dead. The deceased was identified as Pradeep Kumar Singh, a resident of Nayanpur in Guwahati.

Police said the vehicle involved in the accident bore registration number AS17 1961. Following the incident, the driver allegedly attempted to flee the scene. Local residents reportedly intercepted the truck and seized the vehicle, although the driver managed to escape and remained untraceable. Authorities sent the body for post-mortem examination and launched an investigation to trace the absconding driver.

Also read: Guwahati Road Accident: Driver Arrested in Fatal Ulubari Hit-and-Run Case