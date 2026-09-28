Guwahati: Hospital-induced infections under scanner as DC orders adherence to protocols

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a move aimed at tightening healthcare standards and preventing avoidable complications in hospitals, the Kamrup Metro district administration has directed all health institutions in the district to constitute Hospital Infection Control Committees and ensure mandatory adherence to prescribed healthcare protocols.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Health Society (DHS), chaired by Kamrup Metro District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, IAS, where hospital-induced infections, full immunisation, maternal and child health, tuberculosis elimination and healthcare access for Divyangjan were reviewed.

The proposed Hospital Infection Control Committees will be responsible for ensuring compliance with standards under Kayakalp, NQAS and National Health Mission (NHM) standard operating procedures. The administration has also stressed the need for a mechanism to monitor and address cases of hospital-induced infections.

Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital has volunteered to train nodal officers from health institutions on infection-control protocols aimed at reducing hospital-induced infections. The Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS) has been asked to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for reported cases of hospital-induced infection.

The meeting also focused on ensuring that every child receives complete immunisation during the first year after birth. Health officials were directed to ensure the mandatory updating of immunisation records on the U-WIN portal so that the immunisation status of children can be tracked and verified.

On maternal and child health, the administration called for regular audits and monitoring to facilitate timely intervention, with the objective of bringing maternal and child deaths down to zero. U-WIN data will also be utilised to support ASHA workers during home visits and help identify children requiring follow-up.

The National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme was another key area of discussion. Officials were directed to increase testing among vulnerable populations and ensure that all persons diagnosed with tuberculosis complete their treatment. The administration also appealed to individuals and organisations to come forward as Nikshay Mitras to support TB patients.

The meeting further reviewed measures to ensure wider coverage of Aadhaar and Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards among children with disabilities. Officials were directed to use data from the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) to identify Divyang children and facilitate their access to Aadhaar, UDID cards, assistive devices and prosthetics.

The district administration stressed the need for stronger monitoring, data-driven intervention and coordinated action across health institutions to improve healthcare delivery and ensure timely access to essential services.

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