Assam: AAMs strengthen comprehensive healthcare in Sonitpur district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) are playing an important role in strengthening Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) and bringing quality healthcare services closer to people at the grassroots level in Sonitpur district. With the vision of moving from 'Illness to Wellness,' the centres focus on preventive, promotive, curative, and rehabilitative healthcare.

Sonitpur currently has 186 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, including centres functioning in tea garden areas. These AAMs provide a wide range of essential services covering different stages of life, including reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health, immunisation, family planning, screening and management of non-communicable diseases, elderly care, oral and mental health, communicable diseases, ENT, ophthalmic care, and emergency services. The AAMs are making a significant contribution to the prevention and early detection of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

Also Read: LIC CSR Fund Strengthens Healthcare Facilities at Assam Medical College & Hospital