Guwahati Hosts Shri Vidya Koti Kumkumarchana Mahayagya, Governor Inaugurates Event

The Shri Vidya Koti Kumkumarchana Mahayagya concluded at Sanganeria Dharamshala on SRCB Road in Guwahati, drawing thousands of devotees for a spiritual gathering dedicated to national progress, world peace, and social welfare.

The event was held under the guidance of Swami Abhishek Brahmachari and inaugurated by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

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