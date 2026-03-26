Guwahati Hosts Shri Vidya Koti Kumkumarchana Mahayagya, Governor Inaugurates Event

The Shri Vidya Koti Kumkumarchana Mahayagya concluded at Sanganeria Dharamshala on SRCB Road in Guwahati, drawing thousands of devotees for a spiritual gathering dedicated to national progress, world peace, and social welfare.
The event was held under the guidance of Swami Abhishek Brahmachari and inaugurated by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.
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The congregation began with the worship of Mata Lalita Devi, followed by the chanting of Lalita Sahasranama and Sindoor Archan — rituals performed collectively by over 2,000 married women and devotees.
The scale and devotion on display made it one of the more significant religious gatherings the city has seen in recent times.
With this event, Guwahati became the 43rd city across India where the Mahayagya initiative has been conducted, underscoring its growing national footprint.
Swami Abhishek Brahmachari offered prayers for the country's development during the programme and also spoke about Assam's progress.
Governor Acharya, who inaugurated the ceremony, used the occasion to stress the importance of strengthening cultural and spiritual values.
He was joined by Kumud Acharya, Rohit Kumar Singh, Upendra Bhai Tyagi, and other dignitaries and guests.