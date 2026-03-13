24th convocation of Dibrugarh University held with Governor Acharya in attendance

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The 24th convocation ceremony of Dibrugarh University was held on Thursday in a solemn and dignified atmosphere on the university campus. The ceremony was presided over by the Governor of Assam and Chancellor of the University, Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

In his presidential address, the chancellor highly appreciated the quality of academic standards maintained by Dibrugarh University and urged the student community to move forward in response to the demands of changing times. Referring to Dibrugarh as the 'Tea City of India,' he said that the region's vast tea gardens, natural beauty, and the industrious spirit of its people had given it a distinct identity.

Addressing the graduating students, he said, "We are living in an era in which Artificial Intelligence, the digital revolution, and automation are redefining our economy and social structures. You are the generation that will determine the direction and destiny of India. Therefore, in this digital revolution, we must not remain mere passengers, but become its drivers."

The solemn convocation ceremony was attended as the chief guest by noted literary figure and Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer Dr Dhruvajyoti Bora, former Vice-Chancellor of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences and former President of Axam Xahitya Xabha. In his convocation address, Dr Bora appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Governor for the expansion and development of higher education in Assam. In his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor Professor Jiten Hazarika said that the nation stood at an important moment in its journey and that all efforts were now guided by the vision of building a 'Developed India' by 2047.

The Vice-Chancellor also announced that all certificates of the convocation would be made available in digital format, enabling students to download them easily. He noted that Dibrugarh University was the first state university in Assam to introduce such a system.

