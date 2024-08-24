Guwahati Hosts Three-Day Multimedia Exhibition for First National Space Day, Showcasing India's Space Achievements

Guwahati: A three-day multimedia exhibition was inaugurated at the National Science Centre in Guwahati to commemorate the first “National Space Day.” The event, organized by the Central Bureau of Communication, Guwahati, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aims to showcase India’s achievements in space exploration and its impact on society and technology.

The State Minister for Science, Technology & Climate Change, Keshab Mahanta, inaugurated the exhibition, themed “Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga.” He expressed pride in India’s accomplishments in space science technology, crediting the hard work and dedication of ISRO scientists.

The exhibition features interactive displays, including Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Touch Wall, and Holographic Projections, to engage and inspire the young generation towards space science and technology. Quiz and extempore speech competitions will be held among students on the theme on the second day of the programme.

The former director of the North Eastern Space Application Centre (a Unit of ISRO), Dr Kumud Chandra Bhattacharya, highlighted India’s rare achievement of landing on the moon and encouraged the students to pursue careers in space science.

The director general, North East Zone, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, K. Satish Nambudiripad, urged students interested in science and space to visit the exhibition, which aims to enhance their learning experiences.

The exhibition will be open for the people from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on all three days from August 23 to August 25. The director, National Science Centre, Vijay Sanker Sharma; director, Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), Dr Jaideep Baruah; and additional director general, North East Zone, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Jane Namchu, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

