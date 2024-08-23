Assam: Dhing Rape Case Sparks Mass Protests; CM Sarma Vows Justice

GUWAHATI: In a deeply outraging development across the state of Assam, the heinous rape of a minor girl in Dhing took place, leading to public protests in equal measure. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed to deliver justice, assuring that those responsible will face the full force of the law.

Terming the crime as an attack on humanity, CM Sarma said there will be no mercy for the culprits. Conversely he tweeted on `X', that "The horrific incident at Dhing involving a minor is a crime against humanity & has struck our collective conscience. We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE.". He also asked the Director-General of Police, Assam, to proceed to the site personally and monitor and ensure speedy investigation be done by the police and take quick and effective action against the accused.

Anger across Assam against this heinous crime has reached its zenith, and it is Dhing town that has taken the lead in rising against such inhumane acts. What can be termed unprecedented, thousands of women hailing from different communities and organizations rose to vent their anger over the heinous act and demanded justice for the victim. Slogans like "We want justice" and "Stop violence against women" reverberated through the streets as protesters began carrying placards depicting their anger and resolution.

The protests, in which mainly women took part, had people from all walks of life actively involved in the protests and raising slogans with one demand: the immediate arrest of those involved in the crime and their stringent punishment. The protesters referred to them as "inhuman beasts" and raised slogans, calling no less than the death penalty for the accused. They blamed the criminals, government, and police for their failure to arrest the perpetrators even after 24 hours had passed since the occurrence.

The scenes at Dhing remained quite hectic, with thousands of women moving through the town, their voices echoing with demands for justice. It was such an overwhelming sight that sent a strong message to the administration: The people of Assam would not rest till justice has been served to the young victim.