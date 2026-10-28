Guwahati Hotel Bilas Inn Shootout Leaves Two Young Siblings Orphaned

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, two young children are struggling with a loss they are too young to comprehend. The seven-year-old and two-year-old siblings have lost both of their parents, Debarshi Kashyap and Rinika Kashyap, while their grandmother was also among the five people killed in the incident.

Unaware of the tragedy, the children have reportedly been repeatedly asking a heartbreaking question: "Where is Mummy?"

According to a domestic worker who visited the family's residence in the Jonali area of Guwahati after learning about the shooting, the children continued to ask for their mother. Relatives, including their maternal grandmother, had been looking after them and trying to comfort them.

The family has reportedly not yet informed the children that both their parents are dead. Instead, they have been told that their mother has gone out and will return soon.

The domestic worker, who said she had been working at the family's home for years, rushed to the residence after hearing about the shooting. On reaching there, she found the children in the care of relatives and was told that they kept asking when their mother would return.

Despite the tragedy, the children sometimes play and behave like others of their age, but their questions about their mother continue.

Meanwhile, relatives have taken both the children to Barpeta, according to the information provided.

For the two siblings, their mother remains someone they believe will return home. They are yet to understand that the shooting has taken away both their parents and left them facing a future without their care.

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