Guwahati-Bangkok Direct Flight Service Launched, Boosting Tourism and Trade

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Marking a major milestone in the region's aviation sector and in strengthening air links between Northeast India and Southeast Asia, a direct international flight service commenced from Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati on Tuesday.

Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, the airport welcomed the new service operated by IndiGo from Guwahati to Bangkok, which is expected to boost tourism, trade and cultural exchanges between Assam and Thailand.

The inaugural flight, IndiGo 6E 1085, departed LGBI Airport at 6.15 pm and is expected to arrive in Bangkok at 10.45 pm local time.

The return flight, 6E 1086, is scheduled to depart from Bangkok at 8.50 am and arrive in Guwahati at 10.25 am on Wednesday.

According to the airport authorities, regular services on the route will commence on October 31, with flights operating every Wednesday and Saturday in both directions.

With the introduction of the new service, LGBI Airport is now connected to five international and 24 domestic destinations, further expanding its air connectivity and strengthening Guwahati's position as a gateway to Northeast India and Southeast Asia.

The direct Guwahati-Bangkok connection is expected to provide greater convenience to travellers and create new opportunities for tourism, business and people-to-people exchanges between the two regions.

Highlighting its architectural design and cultural identity, the airport's newly-developed Terminal 2, inspired by bamboo, has been featured on the Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026.

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