Guwahati: House of Sheroes debuts carnival celebrating women, wisdom and enterprise

GUWAHATI: The Racquet and Billiards Club in Guwahati came alive over the weekend as 'The House of Sheroes' hosted its inaugural Carnival - A Powerful Beginning. The two-day event celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, and creativity of women from across Assam and the Northeast.

The carnival brought together a diverse array of women-led brands showcasing handcrafted Mekhela Sadors, contemporary saris, jewellery, home décor, sustainable fashion, and culinary delights. Each stall reflected the vision, dedication, and innovation of the region's women entrepreneurs, combining tradition with modernity.

Prominent trailblazers attended the event, including Assam's first female ACS officer Gayatri Barua, DY365 Managing Director Dipannita Jaiswal, IAS Secretary Finance Malavika Chowdhury, IPS officer Indrani Barua, Pratidin Group Director Smitakshi B. Goswami, Indira Rajkhowa, co-founder of R&B Club and NEHHDC Advisor Sriparna Barua. Their presence underscored the carnival's focus on leadership, empowerment, and community.

At the heart of the event were the participating brands, including Ezaar Collective, Her Story, Soul Craft Creations, Econic, Porisoi, Nupi, Decorloft by Lisa, Oars Design Studio, Browns & Greens, Off Hand, and InkReb Creations. Inclusive initiatives, such as stalls by Kasturi Children Care Home and a deaf Mehendi artist, Indreswar, highlighted the organizers' commitment to creating opportunities for all.

The House of Sheroes Carnival concluded as a celebration of connection, collaboration, and female-led progress, marking a memorable beginning for an initiative aimed at inspiring and transforming communities across the Northeast.

