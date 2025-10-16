Lakhimpur Commerce College Hosts “Student Startup Meet” to Foster Entrepreneurial Spirit

Lakhimpur: In an inspiring effort to nurture entrepreneurship and creativity among students, Lakhimpur Commerce College organized a vibrant “Student Startup Meet” on campus. The event served as a dynamic platform for students to present their self-conceptualized business models, innovative products, and emerging ventures.

Bringing together participants from multiple departments, the Meet emphasized hands-on learning and the development of practical business skills such as planning, marketing, and financial management.

Students exhibited independently managed stalls featuring homemade food items, handicrafts, décor, organic goods, and digital business models, reflecting a blend of creativity, teamwork, and strategic thinking.

Coordinated by Ms. Bohnisikha Bordoloi from the Department of Accountancy, the event aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, promoting skill-based and application-oriented education.

The Startup Meet was inaugurated by Principal Dr. Lohit Hazarika, who lauded the students’ innovative spirit and commitment. “This initiative bridges classroom knowledge with real-world application and strengthens our students’ entrepreneurial capabilities,” Dr. Hazarika remarked.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from faculty, staff, and students, who praised the diverse range of ideas and thoughtful execution.

The day concluded on a celebratory note, reaffirming Lakhimpur Commerce College’s commitment to empowering youth through innovation, entrepreneurship, and experiential education.