STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has appealed to residents across the city to pay a monthly user fee of Rs 50 to the Swachhata Sakhi assigned to their respective localities for door-to-door garbage collection.

According to the civic body, the initiative aims to strengthen the door-to-door waste collection system, streamline sanitation services and encourage greater public participation in maintaining cleanliness across neighbourhoods.

The monthly charge is expected to support the delivery of waste management services at the household level. GMC has urged residents to make payments regularly to the designated Swachhata Sakhis, stressing that public cooperation is essential for the smooth functioning of the collection system.