Guwahati: Hydra crane operator killed in hit-and-run crash

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A hydra crane operator was killed and two others were injured after a truck collided with a hydra crane engaged in street light installation work on National Highway 27 near Radisson Blu Hotel in Jalukbari on Monday morning.

Police said the hydra crane was deployed for routine maintenance work on the highway when a speeding truck rammed into it, causing a fatal impact. The operator of the crane died on the spot, while two workers sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a serious development, the truck driver and his assistant allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene immediately after the accident.

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