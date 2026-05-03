Child Among Three Injured in Bokakhat NH-37 Crash as Car Hits Tree Avoiding Rickshaw

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Another road accident has occurred in Bokakhat within a week. The town is currently witnessing a rise in road accidents, especially along National Highway 37. Just a week after a tragic accident on April 25 on the same highway that claimed three lives on the spot, another mishap in Latabari this morning has shaken the entire area.

In the accident that took place on National Highway 37 at Latabari in Bokakhat, three people, including a young child, were injured. A vehicle bearing registration number AS-04-AA-5310, travelling from Guwahati to Jorhat, lost control and crashed violently into a roadside tree. According to reports, the driver lost control while trying to avoid a battery rickshaw, causing the vehicle to veer into a roadside ditch before hitting the tree.

As a result, an eight-year-old child, along with their parents who were in the vehicle, sustained injuries. Local residents rescued the injured and sent them to a hospital for treatment. Although the vehicle was severely damaged in the accident, all three occupants narrowly escaped with their lives.

The identities of the injured persons were not known at the time of filing this report.

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