Guwahati: Zubeen’ ‘Mayabini’ to resonate along B’putra in IAF’s air show

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will host a spectacular air show at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, on November 9 as part of the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations.

Speaking to the media, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and Air Marshal Suraj Singh shared details of the event. The centrally organized air display will feature more than 75 aircraft with aerial formations and flypasts by aircraft taking off from Bagdogra, Hasimara, Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, and Chabua airbases.

A rehearsal is planned four to five days before the main event to ensure smooth coordination and flawless execution.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the event as the chief guest. Around 3,000 guests, including school and college students, have been invited to witness the aerial spectacle. Spectators will be able to view the flying displays from Uzanbazar’s new park, Bharalumukh, and Fancy Bazar, while special viewing arrangements have been made for dignitaries and invitees at the Aswaklanta Temple. Officials said that the air show will remain open for public viewing for five days, allowing citizens to experience the IAF’s prowess and precision up close.

Adding a local cultural touch, the event will also feature a special highlight on Zubeen Garg’s popular composition ‘Mayabini’ as part of the promotional activities celebrating the spirit of Assam.

Also Read: 5000+ Women Sing Zubeen Garg's 'Mayabini Ratir Bukut' Tribute