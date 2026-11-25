STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), under its Professional Development Committee, will organise a two-day National Conference of Chartered Accountants on November 28 and 29 at the Sri Sri Damodardev International Auditorium in Guwahati.

The conference, themed "S.E.E. - A Decade Ahead: Strategise, Evolve, Excel", will bring together chartered accountants, industry experts and professionals from across the country to discuss emerging opportunities and challenges facing the profession.

The conference will be inaugurated on November 28 in the presence of senior ICAI officials, former presidents and other dignitaries.

The sessions will cover GST-related judgments, professional challenges, wealth management, artificial intelligence, taxation, succession planning and corporate law reforms. Speakers will include former ICAI presidents Prafulla Chhajed, Dr Debashis Mitra and Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, taxation expert Dr Girish Ahuja and economist Dr Ashwani Mahajan.

The programme will also feature an interaction with ICAI Vice-President Mangesh P. Kinare and other senior council members. A cultural evening titled "Sam? - The Magical Night 6.0" will be held on November 28, featuring musical, theatrical and magic performances.

Guwahati Branch Chairman CA Anjani Kumar Mundhra said the conference would provide a platform for professional development, knowledge sharing and networking.

Online registration is open, while spot registration will be available at the venue from 9 am on November 28. Interested participants can contact the Guwahati Branch at 97070 78491 for assistance.