Guwahati: IIE and ASRLM join hands to boost rural entrepreneurship

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a significant move towards fostering rural entrepreneurship in Assam, the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, and the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide mentorship and capacity-building support under the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) across 13 blocks of the state.

The MoU was signed by Ishwar C Poojar, Director of IIE, and Nibedan Das Patowary, ACS, State Mission Director of ASRLM. The exchange of documents took place between Dr. Santanu Mohan Deka, Associate Faculty Member of IIE, and the State Mission Director.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishwar C Poojar said, “We are excited to partner with ASRLM to empower rural entrepreneurs in Assam. This collaboration will create a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in rural Assam and will enable rural entrepreneurs to develop sustainable businesses and improve their livelihoods.”

Under this partnership, IIE will extend structured mentorship, skill development, and handholding support to entrepreneurs identified under SVEP. The initiative is geared towards enhancing sustainable livelihoods and promoting enterprise development in rural areas through skill-based interventions.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision for inclusive growth and economic self-reliance among Assam’s rural communities. By working together, IIE and ASRLM aim to build a robust entrepreneurial framework that supports rural entrepreneurs and contributes to the state’s overall economic progress.

