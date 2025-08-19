Guwahati: IIE launches 5-day export-oriented EDP on handloom sector

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) on Monday inaugurated a five-day Export-Oriented Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) on the handloom sector, aimed at empowering entrepreneurs with skills to tap into international markets.

A total of 30 participants from across the country have enrolled in the training, which will cover export documentation, quality control, compliance, product innovation, storytelling-based packaging, international marketing, and the use of digital platforms for global reach.

The programme was inaugurated by IIE Director Ishwar C. Poojar in the presence of Associate Faculty Members A.S. Dewan and Prasanta Goswami, who is also the Course Director.

In his address, Poojar underscored the need to connect traditional skills with modern entrepreneurial strategies. “The handloom sector is not just a symbol of our cultural heritage; it holds immense potential to contribute to rural employment, women empowerment, and the national economy,” he said, adding that proper training and market linkages can open doors to global opportunities. Course Director Goswami introduced the participants to the training modules and expected outcomes, while Dewan stressed that such initiatives can unlock the true value of the handloom industry and foster sustainable livelihoods.

The programme will also feature a buyer-seller meet to facilitate linkages between budding entrepreneurs and export agencies. IIE said the initiative reflects its commitment to integrating traditional industries with contemporary business strategies and positioning India’s handloom sector on the global map.

