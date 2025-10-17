Guwahati: IIE signs MoU with MoMA on PM VIKAS scheme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant step toward empowering women from minority communities, the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), Government of India, for the implementation of the PM VIKAS (Virasat Ka Samvardhan) scheme.

The MoU was formally signed on October 14, 2025, at the Ministry’s office in New Delhi by Ankur Yadav, Deputy Secretary, MoMA, and Prasanta Goswami, Associate Faculty Member, IIE.

The partnership aims to foster entrepreneurship development and livelihood enhancement among minority women, focusing on economic empowerment, inclusive growth, and skill-based enterprise promotion.

Under this collaboration, IIE will act as a key implementing agency, supporting initiatives that encourage women to transform their traditional skills and cultural heritage into sustainable economic ventures.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from both institutions highlighted the importance of such collaborations in building resilient, inclusive, and self-reliant communities.

