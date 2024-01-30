Guwahati: Illegal Encroachments Evicted At Noonmati's IOCL Land

GUWAHATI: An eviction drive was carried out by the administration at the Forest Gate Area in Guwahati on January 30. It targeted several illegally established businesses and other encroachments which had allegedly occupied land belonging to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).
As per reports, the eviction drive was conducted by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) at Noonmati's Forest Gate in Guwahati, during which the illegally established businesses were removed.
However, the people who were evicted during the drive complained that no prior information were provided to them and this sudden move has left them without any support.
The municipal corporation's move has not gone down well with the locals as they have strongly criticized it. As a result of this sudden move, the atmosphere in the locality remains tense.
More details awaited as this is a breaking story.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, the district administration of South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam had undertaken an operation to evict the people who were illegally occupying land in the district headquarters of Hatsingimari.
South Salmara Mankachar district administration had undertaken steps to clear the government land that had been illegally occupied by miscreants. To that end, they had started evictions in the Hatsingimari town. The district administration had issued notices to the people residing on the sides of the Sukhchar- Gutabari connecting road on December 28, 2023. They had asked the people to vacate the residences on the side of the under-construction road.
Notices were issued to a total of 153 residences and businesses to vacate their premises by January 4, 2024. A team from the South Salmara revenue circle under circle officer Balin Baba Balari initiated the eviction process. The village headmen and members of the village protection forces of multiple villages also took part in the eviction program alongside the employees of various levels at the revenue circle office. The eviction process was initiated using heavy machinery at the Khopatiya Market in the Hatsingimari town of the South Salmara Mankachar district of the state.