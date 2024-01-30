Guwahati: Illegal Encroachments Evicted At Noonmati's IOCL Land

GUWAHATI: An eviction drive was carried out by the administration at the Forest Gate Area in Guwahati on January 30. It targeted several illegally established businesses and other encroachments which had allegedly occupied land belonging to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

As per reports, the eviction drive was conducted by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) at Noonmati's Forest Gate in Guwahati, during which the illegally established businesses were removed.

However, the people who were evicted during the drive complained that no prior information were provided to them and this sudden move has left them without any support.