Manipur: Manipur Pays Homage on Martyrs' Day, Observes 76th Death Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

MANIPUR: In a touching ceremony held at the famous Gandhi Memorial Hall in Imphal, the state of Manipur solemnly commemorated the Martyrs’ Day, also known as ‘Shaheed Diwas’ or ‘Sarvodaya Diwas’. The event held across the country pays tribute to brave individuals who sacrificed their lives in India’s freedom struggle.

GovernorAnusuiya Uikey, the chief guest at the function, led the procession in laying wreaths at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. The event was especially significant as it marked the 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, whose principles continue to inspire generations.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey reaffirmed the enduring values ​​espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, emphasizing love, non-violence, compassion, brotherhood and forgiveness. She urged the public to accept and remember this teaching, emphasizing its importance in modern times. Chief Minister Biren Singh, Cabinet ministers, members of the assembly (legislators), and civic and police officials also participated by laying flowers at the Mahatma statue.

As part of the observance, three soulful Bhajans—Sumiran karle mere mana, Vaishnav Jana to tent, and Raghupati raghav raja ram—were melodiously sung, resonating with the spirit of unity and sacrifice.

The ceremony took a poignant turn as a siren echoed from 10:59 to 11:00 am, serving as a solemn warning signal for the commencement of the two-minute silence. Another siren, from 11:02 am to 11:03 am, marked the conclusion of the observance. During this time, the entire gathering observed a two-minute silence as a mark of profound respect for the departed freedom fighters.

Martyrs’ Day is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals who fought valiantly for the freedom of the nation. The ceremony in Manipur not only honored the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi but also provided a moment of collective reflection on the enduring values ​​that continue to shape the identity of the nation. As Manipur joined the nation in this solemn celebration, the echo of the ceremony lingered, reminding us of all the sacrifices that paved the way for India’s independence.