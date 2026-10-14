Guwahati: Illegal parking under Six-Mile flyover chokes Panjabari-bound traffic

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A stretch beneath the Six Mile flyover has turned into a parking zone for e-rickshaws and electric autos, triggering traffic congestion on the road leading towards Panjabari and raising concerns among residents and shopkeepers over the lack of sustained enforcement against illegal parking.

Around 100 e-rickshaws and electric autos reportedly occupy the stretch in multiple rows near the turning point, reducing the available road space and making it difficult for vehicles to negotiate the busy junction. The situation has become a daily inconvenience for commuters, while businesses along the stretch are also bearing the brunt as customers struggle to reach shops through the congested road.

Residents said the indiscriminate parking had effectively narrowed the carriageway, forcing motorists to manoeuvre through limited gaps. During busy hours, the concentration of vehicles near the turn further complicated traffic movement, creating bottlenecks on a stretch that serves as an important route towards Panjabari.

"This has become a regular problem for those travelling through this stretch. Vehicles are parked in several rows, leaving very little space for other motorists. Even a short journey becomes difficult when traffic builds up near the turning point," said a local resident.

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