Guwahati: Illegal sale of beef alleged in hotels

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Allegations of illegal sale of beef at several hotels along the Guwahati University Bypass have prompted the district administration to direct immediate action. The Jalukbari co-district commissioner has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Guwahati Police District, to look into the matter and take appropriate steps.

According to local residents, several hotels have been opened along the Guwahati University Bypass road over the past few months, triggering strong reactions from sections of the local community. Despite a state government ban on the sale of beef in public and commercial areas, these hotels have allegedly been openly selling beef in violation of existing regulations.

The alleged illegal activity has raised concerns over environmental degradation and law and order, with reports of unpleasant incidents in the past linked to consumption of meat at these establishments. It has also been alleged that many of the hotels are operating without valid licences and have managed to evade scrutiny by the concerned departmental authorities.

Local peoples alleged that most of those running the hotels are not residents of the area and have come from different parts of the state. The Guwahati University Bypass lies within the Jalukbari area, which serves as a major gateway to the Northeast and witnesses heavy daily footfall. The area includes several prominent institutions, including Gauhati University, Assam Engineering College, Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital, the Sudhakanta Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra, Assam Forest School, Jalukbari Higher Secondary School and Jalukbari Girls' High School.

Members of the local community have repeatedly alleged that the illegal sale of beef by unknown operators has tarnished the image of the historically significant Jalukbari area. Following these concerns, the Jalukbari Nagarik Committee submitted a memorandum to the Jalukbari co-district commissioner on January 22. Acting on the written memorandum submitted by the committee's general secretary, Sadek Ahmed, the co-district commissioner on February 4 directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) to immediately observe the situation and take lawful action.

