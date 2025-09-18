Assam: Lanka Police Seize Banned Beef, Two Arrested in Tiniali Raid

Lanka: In a late-night operation, Police arrested two individuals with banned beef in Lanka Tiniali area, seizing 33 kg 212 grams of beef during the raid.

The arrested have been identified as Putul Ahmed (55) and Ashraful Islam (22). Police said the consignment was brought from Nakhuti by one Abul Hussain, who allegedly supplied the meat to Ahmed. Ahmed, in turn, engaged Ashraful Islam to sell the beef behind his residence on a daily wage basis.

However, Abul Hussain managed to flee during the raid, while the other two were apprehended.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Ranjit Borgohain, officer-in-charge of Udali Outpost, following a tip-off.

Both accused are currently in custody at Udali police outpost as investigation continues.