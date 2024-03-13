Guwahati: IMD's Annual Cyclone and Monsoon Review Meeting in Guwahati is a Strategic Move Towards Enhanced Forecast Precision

GUWAHATI: Regional Meteorological Centre Guwahati is at the forefront of the Annual Cyclone Research (ACR) and Annual Rainfall Research (AMR) sessions to be conducted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) this year. The two-day event at the Gauhati University Institute of Science and Technology (GUIST) brought together experts and stakeholders to verify the accuracy of last year’s forecasts and formulate strategies for future forecasts it has been more true. Professor (Dr.) Pratap Jyoti Handique, the esteemed Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University graced the occasion as the chief guest at the inaugural function. Dr. Handique appreciated the tireless efforts of IMD in providing vital weather services to the country since its inception in the year 1875.

He also emphasized the growing public confidence in the accuracy of IMD's forecasts , stressing the importance of national preparation IMD Director General (DGM), Dr. M. Mohapatra outlined the department’s journey and focus on providing effective forecasting, especially in the North East (NE) region. Drawing attention to the establishment of Meteorological Centers (MCs) in each district of the North Eastern Province, Dr. Mohapatra highlighted the importance of these stations in providing accurate regional forecasts has developed due to the unique orographic characteristics of the region.

K N Mohan Sc–G, Chairman, RMC Guwahati, welcomed the audience. He praised the visionary leadership of Mohapatra. Stressing the importance of teamwork between IMD officials and scientists, he urged them to be prepared to meet climate-related challenges in the future.

IMD’s National Weather Forecast Center (NWFC) chief Dr. R K Jenamani congratulated RMC Guwahati for organizing the ACR/AMR seminar and highlighted India’s leading position among developing countries in issuing advanced cyclone warnings in the area.

Dr. Sanjay O’Neill Shaw Sc.-F concluded the speech along with a vote of thanks addressing the chief guest, key scientists, delegates and the support staff for their invaluable contributions to the research session. This ACR/AMR conference is an important platform for mutual research, collaboration and innovation, demonstrating IMD’s commitment to continuously enhance its weather forecasting capabilities for the benefit of the nation.