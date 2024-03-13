Rameshwaram Café Blast: NIA Detains One Person for Questioning

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained a man from Ballari who is suspected of having interaction with the prime suspect in The Rameshwaram Café blast which occurred on the night of March 1.
The accused has been identified as Syed Shabbir, who is a resident of Buda Bazaar, and is suspected to have known about the blast. NIA detained him based on his travel history.
As per police sources, it has not yet been established whether he is associated with the main suspect in the café blast. He was detained based on technical analysis.
Despite the NIA and Bengaluru police narrowing down the identity of a suspect involved in the Rameshwaram Café blast to an individual from the Shivamogga module of an Islamic State group, efforts to nab the suspect and any possible collaborators have proven difficult.
Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier said that the blast that occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s IT hub Whitefield on Friday was due to an improvised explosive device (IED). At least 10 people were injured in the blast.
The blast took place at around 1.15 p.m., when most customers were having lunch in the cafe.
“Ten people were injured, the explosion had made a huge sound. The CCTV has captured the entire visuals of the blast. The accused had come by bus. After alighting from the bus, he came here. All his movements have come to our notice,” Deputy CM Shivakumar said.
“Seven to eight teams have been formed. We have met the patients and we will take care of their medical care. An investigation is being done from all angles,” Shivakumar said.
He further asserted, “We don’t want any politics in the incident. It is about the image of Karnataka and Bengaluru. We will protect that at any cost. Nobody in Bengaluru needs to panic.”
ALSO WATCH: