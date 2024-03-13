Rameshwaram Café Blast: NIA Detains One Person for Questioning

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained a man from Ballari who is suspected of having interaction with the prime suspect in The Rameshwaram Café blast which occurred on the night of March 1.

The accused has been identified as Syed Shabbir, who is a resident of Buda Bazaar, and is suspected to have known about the blast. NIA detained him based on his travel history.

As per police sources, it has not yet been established whether he is associated with the main suspect in the café blast. He was detained based on technical analysis.