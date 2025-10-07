Guwahati: IMPAKTO and The Pickleball Club host state-level tournament in city

Guwahati: The Assam State Pickleball Team Selection Tournament concluded successfully on October 4 and 5 at The Pickleball Club, Guwahati. The event held in association with Impakto—India’s first AI-powered smart shoe brand from Ajanta Shoes—the event also served as an official Pickleball World Ranking tournament.

As a proud smart shoe partner of the tournament, Impakto—designed for Indian feet—joined this initiative to inspire youth and support the growth of Indian sports. With versatile styles like Barefoot, Shoegar Daddy, Para, and Court Pro, Impakto empowers athletes on and off the court.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis — it’s fun, fast-paced, and accessible to all. The tournament saw energetic participation across all age groups, including Under 16, 30+, 40+, 50+, and 60+ in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. With players from across the state competing, the event drew significant local interest and highlighted the growing popularity of Pickleball in the region.

Adding a futuristic edge to the tournament was the presence of the Impakto Navigator, India’s first AI-powered smart shoe. With advanced features like SOS alerts, fall detection, workout tracking, and gamified wellness, the IMPAKTO Navigator showcases the brand’s commitment to blending innovation with fitness and safety.

The Indian Pickleball Association along with the Assam Pickleball Association extend their gratitude to participants, spectators, and partners for making the event a grand success, stated a press release.

