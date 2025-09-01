Guwahati in ‘mission mode’ ahead of Durga Puja festivities

Staff reporter

Guwahati: With Durga Puja festivities and a major international sports event just weeks away, Guwahati has gone into “mission mode” to strengthen its civic infrastructure. A high-level coordination meeting held on Saturday directed all departments to accelerate work and ensure the city is ready to welcome both devotees and international visitors.

The meeting, chaired by senior officials, brought together the Public Works Department (PWD), Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Police, Jal Board and other civic bodies. Strict deadlines and inter-agency cooperation were emphasized, with officials warning against delays.

As per the directives, PWD will repair pothole-ridden and flood-damaged roads in coordination with the police to minimize traffic disruption. GMC and GMDA have been tasked with completing drainage work, repairing broken slabs on footpaths, and installing proper signage at construction and repair sites. The Jal Board has been asked to urgently fix leakages and pipeline issues to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

Meanwhile, police will prepare traffic management plans by mapping all Puja pandals and high-footfall areas. Authorities also stressed the importance of restoring approach roads to pandals, enhancing street lighting across the city, and enforcing safety norms at all ongoing project sites.

With Guwahati set to host thousands of visitors in the coming weeks, officials underlined that the city must project a safe, functional, and world-class image. “Deadlines must be met without fail,” the order stated, making it clear that there will be zero tolerance for delays.

Also Read: Guwahati Durga Puja Committees Seek Single-Window Clearance