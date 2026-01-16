Guwahati: India Meteorological Department Marks 151st Foundation Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 151st Foundation Day of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was celebrated at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati on Thursday with a series of commemorative activities.

Officials of RMC Guwahati took part in a meditation session focused on mental well-being and workplace positivity, which was conducted by C. Amarnath, Scientist-D. A quiz competition on the legacy, achievements and contributions of IMD was also held, in which Atul Shukla, SA secured first place, followed by Ajeet Kumar, UDC in second position and Siddhartha Jha, SA in third.

A tree plantation drive was organized later to underline the importance of environmental responsibility. Addressing the officials, Dr Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, Regional Head of RMC Guwahati, congratulated the team on the occasion and stated that continuous improvements in weather forecasting and warning services had strengthened public trust and dependence on IMD.

An exhibition displaying meteorological instruments and services was arranged for the general public. Ravi Kumar, UDC played a key role in organizing the programmes, while Aman, SA anchored the event.

