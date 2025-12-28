Dense fog likely in Guwahati, parts of Assam till Jan 2: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast the likelihood of dense fog in isolated areas of Guwahati and several parts of Assam beginning December 27, with similar conditions expected to continue until January 2.

According to the latest weather bulletin issued by the IMD, the state was likely to experience largely dry conditions during this period, with no notable fluctuation in minimum temperatures, indicating the persistence of winter cold.

The department stated that shallow to moderate fog was expected at a few locations on December 28, while pockets of dense fog were likely to develop over Guwahati and adjoining areas during early morning hours. These conditions were expected to impact visibility and could cause inconvenience to road and air transport.

The forecast for December 29 and 30 suggested no major change, with dry weather prevailing across Assam and fog continuing during morning hours in isolated areas. The sky was expected to clear gradually as the day progressed.

On December 31, the IMD indicated a slight chance of light rainfall in some areas, although minimum temperatures were likely to remain steady. Foggy conditions were expected to persist, with shallow to moderate fog predicted in and around Guwahati.

Dry weather was again expected to set in on January 1, while dense fog was likely to reappear in isolated pockets across the state. The IMD advised people to remain cautious during early morning travel due to reduced visibility.

