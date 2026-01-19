Guwahati: India skills Northeast Competition Begins Today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is organizing the Northeast Regional Competition of India Skills 2025–26 from January 19 to 22 at Gauhati University (GU), marking the first region-exclusive India Skills event for the Northeastern states. The competition is bringing together skilled youth from all eight states to compete across 26 skill categories, with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) serving as the knowledge partner and implementing agency.

The event is being inaugurated on January 19 by Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary at the B.K.B Auditorium, followed by a familiarization programme. Addressing a pre-event press conference, Joint Secretary Hena Usman said the regional competition strengthens the skilling ecosystem in the Northeast by reducing participation barriers and identifying region-specific talent. Winners from the regional round will advance to the national stage of the India Skills Competition 2025–26.

