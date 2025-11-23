Guwahati: National Science Centre hosts North East Zone Science Drama Competition

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Science Centre, Guwahati organized the North East Zone Science Drama Competition on November 21 as part of the National Science Drama Festival under the Ministry of Culture. Eight school teams from North Eastern states participated and presented science-themed dramas of up to 30 minutes.

The competition followed the broader theme "Science & Technology for the Benefit of Mankind" with sub-themes including Women in Science, Smart Agriculture, Digital India, Hygiene for All and Green Technologies.

Gunakar Dev Goswami attended as Chief Guest and Dr Jaideep Baruah joined as Guest of Honour, while Director Sujay Majumdar highlighted the growing significance of the event.

Udaipur Ramesh English Medium Higher Secondary School, Tripura won the competition with their drama "Udaan." Fuleswari Girls' Higher Secondary School, Assam secured second place for "Rajani Bidur" and Phudmuri Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya placed third with "The Hygiene Guardians: Science in Action."

